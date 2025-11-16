Clippers F Derrick Jones Jr. helped to locker room with apparent knee injury following a collision

BOSTON (AP) — Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. was helped to the locker room after falling to the court and grabbing his right knee following a collision in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against Boston on Sunday.

Jones was reaching for a loose ball and collided with a diving Jaylen Brown of Boston. Brown’s arm struck Jones’ leg. Jones grabbed his knee as he fell to the floor and was rolling in pain before slowly getting up and being helped to the locker room, barely putting any weight on the leg. Brown was whistled for a foul on the play.

The 28-year-old Jones has started all 13 games this season and entered averaging 10.9 points.

