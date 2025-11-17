Booker, Suns square off against the Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns (8-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action.

The Trail Blazers are 6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is second in the Western Conference with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 4.5.

The Suns are 7-5 in Western Conference play. Phoenix has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

The 121.5 points per game the Trail Blazers average are 7.1 more points than the Suns allow (114.4). The Suns average 118.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 122.2 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaedon Sharpe is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Avdija is averaging 29.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Booker is scoring 28.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 34.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 122.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 119.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (quadriceps), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press