Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Maxey and the 76ers take on Harden and the Clippers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (4-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -5.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Philadelphia 76ers in non-conference play.

The 76ers are 4-2 on their home court. Philadelphia averages 119.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 1-4 away from home. Los Angeles is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers score 119.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 116.8 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the 76ers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 32 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.2 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 37.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Adem Bona: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (injury management).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.