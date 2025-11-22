Skip to main content
Spurs face the Suns, seek 4th straight win

By AP News

San Antonio Spurs (11-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Suns have gone 9-5 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 15.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.4% from deep. Grayson Allen leads the team averaging 3.9 makes while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

The Spurs have gone 6-4 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 2.8.

The Suns make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.1%). The Spurs are shooting 49.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 46.5% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 130-118 on Nov. 3. Devin Booker scored 28 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 27.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 53.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Rasheer Fleming: day to day (ankle), Grayson Allen: day to day (quadriceps), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

