Hawks roll to 117-110 victory over Pelicans as word of Trae Young-to-Wizards trade breaks

ATLANTA (AP) — Zaccharie Risacher scored 25 points, Jalen Johnson added 19 and seven Atlanta players scored in double figures Wednesday night in a 117-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans as the Hawks traded four-time All-Star Trae Young to Washington.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 17 points, Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard and Dyson Daniels added 13 points apiece, and Mouhamed Gueye finished with 10 as the Hawks snapped a two-game skid after losing consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and Monday.

The Hawks agreed to trade Young, who was listed out for the game against New Orleans due to a quad contusion, to the Wizards for a package including veteran CJ McCollum, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. Corey Kispert is also headed from Washington to Atlanta, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not received the required league approval.

Young, who was on the bench in street clothes, is 10th in points, 12th in points per game, first in assists and first in assists per game since entering the NBA as the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft.

Zion Williamson overcame a scoreless first quarter and led the Pelicans with 22 points on 10-for-15 shooting with eight rebounds and six assists. Jordan Poole added 21 points, Bryce McGowens had 20 and Micah Peavy and Jeremiah Fears each score 11 as the Pelicans lost their ninth straight game.

New Orleans’ last win came on Dec. 22, a 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks that capped a five-game winning streak.

The Hawks raced to a nine-point lead at 37-26 in the first period and extended their lead to 63-53 by the break. Atlanta led 89-66 after three quarters and were never threatened in the fourth.

New Orleans shot 38 for 86 (44%) overall and 8 for 28 (29%) from long distance. The Pelicans were without Trey Murphy (back), who was coming off 42-point game in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Pelicans: At the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Hawks: At Denver Nuggets on Friday in the opener of a four-game trip.

Associated Press Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

