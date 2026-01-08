Skip to main content
Banchero banks in 3-pointer at OT buzzer to lift Magic past Nets, 104-103

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Magic Nets Basketball

NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Banchero banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the overtime buzzer to give the Orlando Magic a 104-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Two nights after falling at lowly Washington, the Magic beat the Nets for the eighth straight time to improve to 21-17.

Banchero scored 30 points to lead Orlando. Wendell Carter Jr. added 20, Tristan da Silva had 14 and Noah Penda 13.

In overtime, Egor Demin made a 3-pointer with 1:07 left to give Brooklyn a 100-99 lead. Carter put Orlando back in front on a dunk with 16 seconds remaining. Demin countered with another 3 with 3.6 seconds left to make it 103-101, and Banchero ended it with the 26-footer that banked in.

After Brooklyn pulled to 91-90 in regulation on Noah Clowney’s jumper, da Sila scored on a dunk for Orlando with 17 seconds left. Demin hit a 3-pointer with six seconds to go to tie it, and Banchero missed a 30-footer at the buzzer.

Michael Porter Jr. led Brooklyn with 34 points. and Demin had 18. The Nets were coming off a home victory over Denver on Sunday. They are 11-13.

Magic: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.