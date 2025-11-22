Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (3-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Brooklyn looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Raptors have gone 2-1 against division opponents. Toronto has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 1-4 against Atlantic Division teams. Brooklyn allows 120.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Raptors average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Nets allow (13.8). The Nets average 109.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 114.6 the Raptors give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 119-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is shooting 49.6% and averaging 21.1 points for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 121.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (knee).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Ben Saraf: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press