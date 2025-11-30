Miami takes on Los Angeles, seeks 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (5-15, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (13-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Los Angeles trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Heat have gone 9-2 at home. Miami ranks second in the NBA with 57.3 points in the paint led by Tyler Herro averaging 14.0.

The Clippers have gone 2-8 away from home. Los Angeles has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The 123.6 points per game the Heat average are 5.9 more points than the Clippers give up (117.7). The Clippers are shooting 47.0% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.8% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 120-119 on Nov. 4, with Bam Adebayo scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Heat.

James Harden is averaging 27.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 30 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-2, averaging 123.0 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 114.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (groin).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press