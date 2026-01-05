New Orleans hosts Los Angeles on home losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (22-11, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8-29, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to end its four-game home skid with a win against Los Angeles.

The Pelicans are 4-22 in conference matchups. New Orleans is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 58.1 points in the paint. Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans with 16.0.

The Lakers are 17-8 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 117.3 points while holding opponents to 48.7% shooting.

The Pelicans are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers are shooting 50.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 48.7% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 133-121 in the last matchup on Dec. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 21 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is scoring 33.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Lakers. Jake Laravia is averaging 26.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 117.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Saddiq Bey: out (hip).

Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (back), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press