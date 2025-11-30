Minnesota faces San Antonio, looks for 4th straight home win

San Antonio Spurs (13-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts San Antonio looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves are 6-7 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.7.

The Spurs have gone 8-5 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves’ 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Spurs give up. The Spurs score 5.0 more points per game (119.2) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (114.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Randle is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Vassell is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin: out (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press