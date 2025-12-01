Pritchard leads Boston against New York after 42-point showing

New York Knicks (13-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (11-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the New York Knicks after Payton Pritchard scored 42 points in the Boston Celtics’ 117-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics are 2-4 in division play. Boston scores 114.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Knicks are 4-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The Celtics average 114.9 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 112.9 the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 9.5 more points per game (120.4) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (110.9).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 105-95 in the last matchup on Oct. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pritchard is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 120.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Neemias Queta: out (injury management), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Derrick White: out (calf).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press