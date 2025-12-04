Pistons host the Trail Blazers in non-conference play

Portland Trail Blazers (9-13, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (17-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host the Portland Trail Blazers in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons are 9-2 in home games. Detroit has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are 6-7 on the road. Portland has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up (12.7). The Trail Blazers average 5.2 more points per game (118.4) than the Pistons allow (113.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 27.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Tobias Harris is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Caleb Love is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 115.8 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Duncan Robinson: out (ankle), Bobi Klintman: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press