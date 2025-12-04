Mitchell and Cleveland take on the Spurs in non-conference play

San Antonio Spurs (15-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and San Antonio meet in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 on their home court. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 27.0 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 5.5.

The Spurs are 6-4 in road games. San Antonio is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 119.0 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

The Cavaliers average 15.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.5% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 30.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and five blocks over the past 10 games.

Devin Vassell is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 118.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: out (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf), Jarrett Allen: out (finger).

Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press