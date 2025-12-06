Brown scores 30 points, Celtics cruise to 126-105 win over Lakers team missing James, Doncic

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Boston Celtics cruised past Los Angeles 126-105 on Friday night, with the Lakers playing without LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Derrick White had five 3-pointers and added 19 points, and Jordan Walsh finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who have won four straight and six out of seven. Boston hit a season-high 24 3-pointers and had 31 assists.

The Lakers lost for just the second time in 10 games. James sat with sciatica, which kept him sidelined for the first 14 games this season, and left foot joint arthritis. Doncic was out for the second straight game for personal reasons.

Austin Reaves led Los Angeles with 36 points and eight assists. Gabe Vincent added 18 points.

With the game out of hand in the fourth quarter and his father looking on from the bench in street clothes, Bronny James checked in with 6:38 to play. He finished 2 of 3 from the field with five points and an assist in TD Garden debut. He didn’t make the trip for the Lakers’ visit to Boston last season.

Boston never trailed and led by 29 points in the second quarter.

The Lakers cut the deficit to 15 entering the fourth quarter, but the Celtics quickly got it back above 20 to end the threat.

Lakers: At Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Celtics: At Toronto on Sunday.

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer