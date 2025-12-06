Cedric Coward has 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead Grizzlies past Clippers, 107-98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Cedric Coward had 23 points and 14 rebounds, part of five Memphis players reaching double figures, and the Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers 107-98 on Friday night.

Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells had 17 points each and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points as Memphis won for the sixth time in eight games. Zach Edey had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points and eight rebounds. James Harden had 18 points and seven assists, and John Collins scored 16 points. Los Angeles lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

The teams exchanged leads through the fourth quarter and were tied at 98 with 3:40 left when Harden hit a pair of free throws, his only points of the second half. At that point, there had been 10 lead changes and nine ties. Neither team lead by more than eight points.

Memphis closed the game with nine straight points.

Memphis defeated the Clippers in Los Angeles 112-107 a week ago.

