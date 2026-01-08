Portland takes on Houston following Avdija’s 41-point game

Houston Rockets (22-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Houston Rockets after Deni Avdija scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 103-102 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Trail Blazers have gone 15-13 against Western Conference teams. Portland ranks second in the league with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 4.5 offensive boards.

The Rockets are 12-11 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trail Blazers average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 118.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 119.1 the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 8 the Trail Blazers won 103-102 led by 41 points from Avdija, while Kevin Durant scored 37 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Trail Blazers. Avdija is averaging 27.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Rockets. Durant is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 48.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (achilles), Kris Murray: day to day (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Rockets: Isaiah Crawford: day to day (illness), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Alperen Sengun: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press