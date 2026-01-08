Brooklyn plays Los Angeles in non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (13-23, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Brooklyn Nets in a non-conference matchup.

The Nets have gone 5-14 in home games. Brooklyn gives up 114.0 points and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 4-14 on the road. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Nets are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 48.5% the Nets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 26.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Ben Saraf: day to day (knee).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press