No. 5 UConn Huskies and the No. 18 Florida Gators square off in New York City, New York

By AP News

Florida Gators (5-3) vs. UConn Huskies (8-1)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn takes on No. 18 Florida at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Huskies have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. UConn ranks seventh in college basketball allowing 60.4 points per game while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Gators are 5-3 in non-conference play. Florida leads college basketball with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 11.5.

UConn averages 80.1 points, 8.2 more per game than the 71.9 Florida gives up. Florida scores 23.0 more points per game (83.4) than UConn allows (60.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.4%.

Thomas Haugh is averaging 18.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 15.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

