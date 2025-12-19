New York takes home win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (14-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (19-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Philadelphia trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Knicks are 5-1 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. New York is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 5-2 against division opponents. Philadelphia is 7-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knicks score 120.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 115.8 the 76ers allow. The 76ers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.0% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 28.7 points for the Knicks. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Quentin Grimes is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 7.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 9-1, averaging 121.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (knee), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: out (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Hunter Sallis: day to day (shoulder), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press