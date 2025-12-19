Indiana takes on New Orleans on 3-game losing streak

Indiana Pacers (6-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-22, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with New Orleans as losers of three in a row.

The Pelicans are 4-12 on their home court. New Orleans has a 2-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Pacers are 1-11 on the road. Indiana is 3-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pelicans’ 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers’ 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (49.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jay Huff is shooting 42.4% and averaging 8.0 points for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 122.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: day to day (calf), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Tony Bradley: day to day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press