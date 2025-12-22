Skip to main content
Booker and the Suns host conference foe Los Angeles

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (19-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Western Conference play.

The Suns are 6-4 in division matchups. Phoenix ranks ninth in the NBA with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Lakers are 3-3 in division games. Los Angeles has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers are shooting 50.0% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 47.5% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Suns 116-114 in their last matchup on Dec. 15. Doncic led the Lakers with 29 points, and Booker led the Suns with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 25.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 72.7% over the past 10 games.

Doncic is scoring 34.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (back), Deandre Ayton: day to day (elbow), Rui Hachimura: day to day (groin), Luka Doncic: day to day (leg), Austin Reaves: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

