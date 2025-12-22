Harden, Clippers to host Sengun and the Rockets

Houston Rockets (17-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-21, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Houston in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Clippers have gone 5-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rockets are 10-8 in conference play. Houston is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Clippers’ 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Rockets give up. The Rockets average 5.0 more points per game (121.0) than the Clippers give up (116.0).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 115-113 on Dec. 12, with Alperen Sengun scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 32.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sengun is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 2-8, averaging 107.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Rockets: 5-4, averaging 120.8 points, 48.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: day to day (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press