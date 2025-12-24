Skip to main content
Warriors meet the Mavericks on Christmas day

By AP News

Dallas Mavericks (12-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-15, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors are 11-10 against conference opponents. Golden State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 6-13 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Warriors are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.9% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is scoring 19.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 26.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Mavericks. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 120.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Al Horford: out (back), Seth Curry: day to day (thigh).

Mavericks: Max Christie: day to day (illness), P.J. Washington: day to day (foot), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Dwight Powell: day to day (illness), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Klay Thompson: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

