Washington hosts Toronto on home slide

Toronto Raptors (18-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (5-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Toronto looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Wizards have gone 3-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Marvin Bagley III averaging 2.7.

The Raptors are 16-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wizards’ 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Raptors allow. The Raptors average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 15.0 per game the Wizards give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 22 the Raptors won 140-110 led by 24 points from Brandon Ingram, while CJ McCollum scored 20 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 18.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Immanuel Quickley is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Raptors. Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 104.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Corey Kispert: day to day (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Bub Carrington: day to day (foot).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), RJ Barrett: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press