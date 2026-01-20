Edwards leads Minnesota against Utah after 55-point showing

Minnesota Timberwolves (27-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-29, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -10.5; over/under is 245.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Utah Jazz after Anthony Edwards scored 55 points in the Timberwolves’ 126-123 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Jazz are 0-8 in division matchups. Utah has a 6-19 record against teams over .500.

The Timberwolves are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 7.5.

The Jazz score 119.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 114.7 the Timberwolves give up. The Jazz average 120.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 127.5 the Jazz allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 120-113 on Nov. 11, with Edwards scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 24 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gobert is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 25.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 116.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 122.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Brice Sensabaugh: day to day (illness), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot), Naz Reid: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press