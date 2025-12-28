Westbrook passes Magic Johnson for 7th place in career assists as Kings beat Mavericks 113-107

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and moved past Magic Johnson for seventh place on the NBA’s career assists list while leading the Sacramento Kings to a 113-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Westbrook grabbed five rebounds, and his nine assists gave him 10,149 — eight more than Johnson.

The 37-year-old Westbroook also moved within nine points of tying Dominique Wilkins for 19th on the NBA’s scoring chart while propelling Sacramento to its third victory in 13 games.

Dallas got within 111-107 with nine seconds remaining before DeMar DeRozan made two free throws to seal it.

Keon Ellis hit five 3-pointers and had 21 points, Maxime Raynaud added 19 points and Dennis Schroder scored 10. Rookie guard Nique Clifford had eight points and nine rebounds off the bench to help the Kings (8-23) to their fourth consecutive win over the Mavericks.

Cooper Flagg had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists but also committed five turnovers for Dallas (12-21). P.J. Washington had 17 points and four blocks, and Klay Thompson scored 14 points.

The Mavs have lost four of five.

After blowing much of an 18-point lead, Sacramento made four 3-pointers as part of a 20-10 run in the third quarter. Ellis drained two 3s and scored eight points as part of the surge.

The Kings are 35-48 under coach Doug Christie, who took over initially on an interim basis when Mike Brown was fired last December.

Ellis got the Kings going early with 13 points in the first quarter to help Sacramento to a double-digit lead.

Dallas trimmed the margin to eight but the Kings doubled that midway through the second quarter and led 59-44 at halftime.

