Pelicans take on the Knicks on 3-game skid

New York Knicks (22-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8-25, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Pelicans take on New York.

The Pelicans are 6-14 on their home court. New Orleans is the top team in the Western Conference with 58.3 points in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 14.6.

The Knicks are 7-7 on the road. New York ranks third in the league with 46.4 rebounds per game. Karl-Anthony Towns paces the Knicks with 11.9.

The Pelicans average 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer makes per game than the Knicks allow (14.6). The Knicks are shooting 47.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 48.8% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Towns is averaging 36.0 points and 15.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 121.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: day to day (shoulder), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press