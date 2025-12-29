Brooklyn takes on Golden State, seeks 4th straight victory

Golden State Warriors (16-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Nets are 4-11 in home games. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 113.7 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

The Warriors are 6-12 on the road. Golden State averages 114.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Nets are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 114.9 points per game, 1.2 more than the 113.7 the Nets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Cam Thomas is averaging 30 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Warriors. Draymond Green is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: day to day (knee), Seth Curry: out (thigh).

