Dallas faces Portland on 6-game road slide

Dallas Mavericks (12-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-19, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to break its six-game road losing streak when the Mavericks take on Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 10-12 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.2 rebounds. Donovan Clingan paces the Trail Blazers with 10.6 boards.

The Mavericks are 6-15 in conference matchups. Dallas ranks fourth in the NBA with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 7.6.

The Trail Blazers average 116.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 117.5 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 138-133 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 26 points over the past 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. P.J. Washington is averaging 17 points and four blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 118.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (achilles), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (groin), Brandon Williams: day to day (calf).

