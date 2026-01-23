Timberwolves face the Warriors on 4-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (25-21, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-18, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Golden State after losing four straight games.

The Timberwolves are 14-13 in conference play. Minnesota scores 120.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Warriors are 15-13 in Western Conference play. Golden State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors are shooting 46.3% from the field, which equals what the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 127-120 in the last meeting on Dec. 13. Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 27 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Randle is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 123.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 122.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press