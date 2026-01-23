Skip to main content
Jazz play the Heat for out-of-conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Miami Heat (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-30, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz host the Miami Heat in a non-conference matchup.

The Jazz have gone 10-13 at home. Utah averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Heat are 8-15 in road games. Miami is sixth in the league with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.7.

The Jazz are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 15.7 per game the Jazz allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 24.4 points and 6.7 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Andrew Wiggins is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.6 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (illness), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Heat: Tyler Herro: out (toe), Kel’el Ware: out (hamstring), Davion Mitchell: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

