Boston plays Denver, seeks 5th straight win

Denver Nuggets (24-12, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into a matchup with Denver as winners of four consecutive games.

The Celtics are 11-5 in home games. Boston has a 10-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 14-7 on the road. Denver is seventh in the NBA with 33.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.1.

The Celtics are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets score 13.9 more points per game (124.4) than the Celtics give up (110.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is shooting 39.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Celtics. Anfernee Simons is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton Watson is averaging 12.2 points for the Nuggets. Jalen Pickett is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 120.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 121.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (illness management), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

