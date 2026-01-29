Skip to main content
Hornets face the Mavericks, seek 5th straight win

Charlotte Hornets (20-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-28, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Hornets take on Dallas.

The Mavericks are 14-13 on their home court. Dallas has a 5-5 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets have gone 11-15 away from home. Charlotte scores 116.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.2% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Washington is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LaMelo Ball is shooting 40.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 119.2 points, 49.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (hand), Klay Thompson: out (knee), Cooper Flagg: out (injury management).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

