Memphis visits New Orleans on 5-game road skid

Memphis Grizzlies (18-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-37, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hits the road against New Orleans looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Pelicans are 6-26 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.0 rebounds. Derik Queen paces the Pelicans with 7.4 boards.

The Grizzlies are 14-15 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 7.2.

The Pelicans average 114.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 116.3 the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Pelicans allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won 133-127 in the last matchup on Jan. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cam Spencer is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.0 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Santi Aldama: out (knee), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press