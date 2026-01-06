Barnes, Raptors square off against the Hornets

Toronto Raptors (22-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets host the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference play Wednesday.

The Hornets are 11-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 7.9.

The Raptors have gone 19-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 114.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 48.5% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Hornets defeated the Raptors 111-86 in their last matchup on Dec. 6. Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 21 points, and Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

Quickley is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Grant Williams: out (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: out (elbow).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press