Lakers play the Spurs, aim for 4th straight victory

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (23-11, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-11, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -7.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 119.3 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Lakers are 18-8 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 116.9 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Spurs average 119.3 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 116.9 the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 50.1% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 46.4% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Spurs won 132-119 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 30 points, and Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 47.1% and averaging 21.3 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is shooting 51.2% and averaging 21.7 points for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 49.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

Lakers: Gabe Vincent: day to day (back), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

