Maxey, 76ers take on the Wizards

Washington Wizards (10-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (19-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -12.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the Washington Wizards visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference action.

The 76ers are 14-12 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is 9-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wizards are 7-17 in conference games. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The 76ers’ 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the 76ers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 3 the 76ers won 121-102 led by 35 points from Maxey, while Tristan Vukcevic scored 16 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 26.8 points over the last 10 games.

McCollum is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Wizards. Bub Carrington is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (ankle), Trendon Watford: day to day (thigh), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Corey Kispert: day to day (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press