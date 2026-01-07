Skip to main content
Murphy leads New Orleans against Atlanta after 42-point game

By AP News

New Orleans Pelicans (8-30, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Hawks after Trey Murphy III scored 42 points in the Pelicans’ 111-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hawks are 6-11 in home games. Atlanta is third in the NBA with 17.6 fast break points per game led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker averaging 4.0.

The Pelicans are 2-13 on the road. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 2.8.

The Hawks’ 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.9 per game the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans are shooting 46.1% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 47.8% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 115-98 on Nov. 23, with Kristaps Porzingis scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Murphy is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jordan Poole is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 119.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 32.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 114.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Trae Young: day to day (quad).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Saddiq Bey: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

