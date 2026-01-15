Skip to main content
Maxey, 76ers to host Mitchell and the Cavaliers

By AP News

Cleveland Cavaliers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The 76ers have gone 17-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the NBA with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.4 offensive boards.

The Cavaliers are 15-13 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland is fourth in the NBA scoring 120.1 points per game while shooting 47.2%.

The 76ers average 116.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 117.5 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.4% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 133-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 29.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Tyson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 119.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Dominick Barlow: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Darius Garland: day to day (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

