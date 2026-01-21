Denver plays Washington, seeks 5th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (29-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-32, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Washington trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Wizards are 6-14 on their home court. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 123.6 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 47.6%.

The Nuggets are 17-7 on the road. Denver averages 121.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Wizards’ 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets are shooting 49.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 47.6% the Wizards’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 121-115 on Jan. 18. Jamal Murray scored 42 points to help lead the Nuggets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Murray is averaging 26 points and 7.4 assists for the Nuggets. Peyton Watson is averaging 22 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: out (back), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Trae Young: out (quad).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Christian Braun: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press