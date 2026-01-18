Sharpe leads Blazers to 132-116 win over the Lakers, playing without Doncic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe had 25 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 132-116 victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Lakers, who were playing without top scorer Luka Doncic.

Jerami Grant and Caleb Love each added 22 points for the Blazers, who have won seven of their last nine games.

Marcus Smart had 25 points for the Lakers but he limped off the court midway through the fourth quarter and did not return. The extent of his injury was not known.

LeBron James added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Drew Timme finished with 21 points off the bench.

Doncic, who leads the league with an average of 33.6 points a game, did not play because of left groin soreness. Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game that Doncic’s MRI was clear and he’s day-to-day. Doncic had 39 points in the Lakers’ 135-117 loss to Charlotte on Thursday.

Los Angeles was also without center Deandre Ayton because of left knee soreness.

Portland remained without top scorer Deni Avdija, who missed his third game because of a back injury. Avdija was averaging 26.1 points a game.

The Blazers led by 14 points in the first half, but the Moda Center crowd still cheered loudly when James dunked to close the Lakers within 53-47 in the second quarter. Portland led 71-61 at the half.

James lobbed a pass to Smart who hit a 3-pointer to pull the Lakers within 75-67 in the third quarter but Sharpe answered with a dunk.

Portland stretched its lead to 24 points late in the game and Redick sent James to the bench with 5:40 left.

Up Next

The Lakers host Toronto on Sunday.

The Trail Blazers visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer