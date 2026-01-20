Harris scores 25, Brown misses potential game-winner and Pistons hold off Celtics for 104-103 win

DETROIT (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Jaylen Brown missed a jumper just before the buzzer, allowing the Detroit Pistons to hold on for a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night in a matchup of teams with the best records in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Duren scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Cade Cunningham had 16 points and 14 assists and Duncan Robinson added 15 points for the Central Division-leading Pistons (31-10).

Brown had 32 points on 11-of-28 shooting for the Atlantic Division-leading Celtics (26-16).

Cunningham and Brown were named All-Star starters for the first time earlier Monday. Cunningham ranked first in votes by players, and Brown had the most votes from the media.

Detroit started the fourth quarter ahead 84-82 after 11 ties and five lead changes and the final 12 minutes were also closely contested.

Robinson’s fifth 3-pointer gave the Pistons a five-point lead midway through the fourth.

Brown made a go-ahead shot with 3:20 left to play and Harris responded with a 3-pointer to put the Pistons ahead 99-97.

Brown missed two free throws with 1:58 to go, down by two, and made a runner with 45 seconds left to pull within a point.

Cunningham missed a jumper with five seconds left and Boston had the ball with 4.4 seconds left with a chance to at least extend the game and Brown could not take advantage on a shot from the right wing.

Boston’s Payton Pritchard scored 17, Sam Hauser had 16 points and Luka Garza overcame getting called for four fouls in three minutes to add 10 points.

