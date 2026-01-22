Bridges and the Hornets take on conference foe Orlando

Charlotte Hornets (16-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -6.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic host Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play.

The Magic are 5-4 against Southeast Division teams. Orlando is third in the Eastern Conference with 54.4 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.4.

The Hornets have gone 11-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is eighth in the NBA with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Bridges averaging 5.2.

The Magic are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Magic allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 120-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bane is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Bridges is averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 49.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), KJ Simpson: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press