Atlanta takes on Memphis on 4-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (20-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta looks to break its four-game losing streak with a victory over Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 10-11 in home games. Memphis is 9-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 13-12 in road games. Atlanta is the league leader with 31.0 assists per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 8.0.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Grizzlies give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Santi Aldama is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 21.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 114.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Zaccharie Risacher: out (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press