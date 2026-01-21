San Antonio visits Utah after George’s 43-point game

San Antonio Spurs (30-14, second in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-29, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the San Antonio Spurs after Keyonte George scored 43 points in the Utah Jazz’s 127-122 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz are 9-21 against Western Conference opponents. Utah allows the most points in the league, giving up 127.4 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.4%.

The Spurs have gone 17-12 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Stephon Castle averaging 7.0.

The Jazz are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs’ 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spurs won 123-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 33 points, and George led the Jazz with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 24.4 points and 6.7 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.2 points and six assists for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 22.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 118.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.7 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Brice Sensabaugh: day to day (illness), Kevin Love: day to day (rest), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press