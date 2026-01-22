Nets take on the Celtics on 3-game skid

Boston Celtics (27-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-30, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn enters the matchup against Boston as losers of three games in a row.

The Nets are 9-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn gives up 114.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Celtics are 6-4 in division games. Boston is 12-10 against opponents over .500.

The Nets’ 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 116.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the 114.5 the Nets allow to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 113-105 on Nov. 22. Michael Porter Jr. scored 33 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Clowney is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Nets. Porter is averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is scoring 29.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 104.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.0 points, 49.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

Celtics: Josh Minott: day to day (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press