Celtics host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (23-23, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics take on Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers in a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics are 13-7 on their home court. Boston has a 4-6 record in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-12 away from home. Portland is 10-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Celtics average 15.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Celtics give up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Celtics 114-108 in their last meeting on Dec. 28. Shaedon Sharpe led the Trail Blazers with 26 points, and Brown led the Celtics with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 48.4% and averaging 29.8 points for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sharpe is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Caleb Love is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 47.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Josh Minott: day to day (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: day to day (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Duop Reath: day to day (foot), Kris Murray: day to day (back), Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press