Milwaukee faces Dallas on home losing streak

Dallas Mavericks (19-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to end its three-game home skid with a win over Dallas.

The Bucks have gone 9-12 in home games. Milwaukee averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 5-15 in road games. Dallas is the leader in the Western Conference scoring 19.0 fast break points per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.3.

The Bucks are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 114.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 115.5 the Bucks allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 116-114 on Nov. 11. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Naji Marshall is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), AJ Green: day to day (illness), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (oblique), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (illness), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Moussa Cisse: day to day (illness), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (hand).

