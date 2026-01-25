Bridges and the Hornets host conference foe Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (24-20, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (18-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers take on Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play.

The Hornets are 13-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 0-6 record in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 18-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The Hornets score 116.0 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 115.5 the 76ers allow. The 76ers average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Hornets give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won 125-121 in the last matchup on Oct. 25. Maxey led the 76ers with 28 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 18.3 points and 6.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 29.9 points, 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 48.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), KJ Simpson: day to day (hip).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press