Warriors sideline Kuminga with bone bruise and knee hyperextension, will re-evaluate in coming days

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined again with a bone bruise and a hyperextended left knee, the team announced on Sunday before playing at Minnesota.

The game against the Timberwolves was rescheduled from the day before following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers, to prioritize community safety.

The Warriors said a re-evaluation date on Kuminga’s condition would be determined “in the coming days.” The injury forced the disgruntled fifth-year player out of Golden State’s most recent game on Thursday at Dallas. He had an MRI on Friday.

Kuminga had just returned to the rotation because of Jimmy Butler’s season-ending knee injury. He had not played in a month, with the increasing chance he’ll be traded before the deadline on Feb. 5.

Warriors star Stephen Curry, who was listed as questionable to play Sunday because of right knee soreness that developed Saturday, was cleared for action after going through pregame warmups. Coach Steve Kerr ruled out backups De’Anthony Melton (left knee injury management) and Al Horford (left toe injury management) for Sunday with the plan to play them both in the rematch at Minnesota on Monday night.

